News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

GDPR stops us giving vaccination details, say principals

GDPR stops us giving vaccination details, say principals
By Jess Casey
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Schools cannot share certain information with the HSE about vaccination rates among students because of GDPR even if it will help to pinpoint where uptake is low.

There is also growing confusion about what data a school can give out when asked for a reference by past pupils, according to the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals

Under the new data protection regulations, schools cannot share certain personal information it holds on students, like their addresses, even if it is requested by a government agency, such as the health service.

“We cannot share certain information with the HSE or with Tusla, as it would not be compliant,” said Paul Byrne, the deputy director of the association.

“Even though we all want to see the vaccinations being done, we are precluded from sharing data [requested by the HSE].

The Department of Education also may require a certain amount of information from schools on where the kids are coming from, like their socio-economic backgrounds or if they are members of ethnic minorities but we can’t ask those questions anymore. In the past, they were on our enrolment forms.

Schools are also unsure what data they can give out when they are asked to provide a reference for past students, he said.

“You can say ‘the student attended school from this date to this date’ and that’s about the extent of it. Part of it is because GDPR is really still a new phenomenon and there is a fear factor, so schools are now afraid to share any information,” he said.

There is also an absolute insistence to shut down all computers at 4pm if a teacher is not in the room so that no data on a student can be viewed, even classroom roles.

“Anywhere where [you] would have data stored in schools, we now have installed digital encoded locks. There is a heightened awareness of the data that schools hold,” Mr Byrne said.

He said making sure schools are GDPR compliant has added to the constantly increasing workload of principals and deputy principals.

READ MORE

Man, 60s, tells judge in male rape case: ‘I felt shook, distraught — my head was rocking’

“If a school gets a data request, it is a huge burden for principals to comply with depending on the amount of data that is there within the school. If you receive a data request and there are other people’s names on it, you have to redact those names.”

If CCTV footage is requested from a school, all faces not relating to the person who made the request must be pixelated.

“Pixelation in the past could cost you up to €500 for a small bit of footage and if that’s requested you have to give it.”

Today Eilis Noonan from the Data Protection Commission is due to brief 600 principals and deputy principals at the second day of the annual conference of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals.

The first day in Kilkenny heard that the recruitment and retention of school leaders is the next crisis the education system faces.

“There are too few applicants for the position of principal, and we cannot ignore this. We need to take serious notice of the impact of an ever-expanding workload on the welfare of our school leaders,” said association president Kieran Golden.

More on this topic

Uptake of flu vaccine 'not nearly high enough', says HarrisUptake of flu vaccine 'not nearly high enough', says Harris

HSE launches flu vaccination campaign todayHSE launches flu vaccination campaign today

Twitter and HSE collaborate to highlight public health information on vaccinationsTwitter and HSE collaborate to highlight public health information on vaccinations

HSA chief 'committed to having a strong and robust system' after smear tests sent to UKHSA chief 'committed to having a strong and robust system' after smear tests sent to UK


TOPIC: Vaccinations

More in this Section

The DUP’s three concerns with Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealThe DUP’s three concerns with Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Man due in court following assault in CorkMan due in court following assault in Cork

Principals: Government cannot ignore schools funding and recruitment crisisPrincipals: Government cannot ignore schools funding and recruitment crisis

Justice department rejects almost a third of asylum seeker work applicationsJustice department rejects almost a third of asylum seeker work applications


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »