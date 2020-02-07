Gardaí warn of fake garda calls to houses in Meath

Gardaí are advising residents to be alert after two incidents in which a man called to homes, pretending to be a garda in Meath.

The incidents happened almost two weeks apart and in opposite ends of the county.

The first reported case occurred near Crossakiel in Kells on January 27 when a man purporting to be a garda tried to access the home of an elderly person in order to check their home security

After he left, the homeowner noticed that a few items of jewellery and cash had been taken

On Thursday, a caller to a number of homes in the Ratoath-Dunshaughlin area claimed to be a garda checking for fake €50 notes, which he told residents were in circulation.

He asked residents if they had any €50 notes on the property that he could check.

In both cases, the garda was in plain clothes and in an unmarked car.

Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins has urged residents to be vigilant.

He said: "We are investigating both incidents to see if there is any link as it's unusual to see cases where people pretend to be gardaí."