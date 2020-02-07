News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí warn of fake garda calls to houses in Meath

Gardaí warn of fake garda calls to houses in Meath
By Louise Walsh
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 03:05 PM

Gardaí are advising residents to be alert after two incidents in which a man called to homes, pretending to be a garda in Meath.

The incidents happened almost two weeks apart and in opposite ends of the county.

The first reported case occurred near Crossakiel in Kells on January 27 when a man purporting to be a garda tried to access the home of an elderly person in order to check their home security

After he left, the homeowner noticed that a few items of jewellery and cash had been taken

On Thursday, a caller to a number of homes in the Ratoath-Dunshaughlin area claimed to be a garda checking for fake €50 notes, which he told residents were in circulation.

He asked residents if they had any €50 notes on the property that he could check.

In both cases, the garda was in plain clothes and in an unmarked car.

Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins has urged residents to be vigilant.

He said: "We are investigating both incidents to see if there is any link as it's unusual to see cases where people pretend to be gardaí."

READ MORE

Breath test device calibration evidence not required to justify man's arrest, High Court rules

More on this topic

Two men suffer serious injuries in assault on grounds of prisonTwo men suffer serious injuries in assault on grounds of prison

Over 3,500 complete survey on updating current hate speech and crime lawsOver 3,500 complete survey on updating current hate speech and crime laws

Burglaries, robberies and thefts more likely to go unsolved in Dublin than elsewhere - CSOBurglaries, robberies and thefts more likely to go unsolved in Dublin than elsewhere - CSO

High-visibility Garda patrols planned in CorkHigh-visibility Garda patrols planned in Cork


gardaicrimeMeathTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Varadkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after electionVaradkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after election

Memorable quotes from the General Election campaignMemorable quotes from the General Election campaign

Talks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonaldTalks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonald

O'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests TaoiseachO'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests Taoiseach


Lifestyle

The Birds of Prey star never fails to impress with her sartorial choices.7 of Margot Robbie’s most fabulous fashion moments

Take a look back at some of the greatest gowns in Hollywood.Oscars 2020: From Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga – 16 of the best dresses of all time

Sports stars are encouraging a growing number of young men to seek help with their mental health.Open mind: Changing face of men's mental health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »