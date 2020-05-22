Gardaí very concerned for welfare of man missing from Meath

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Meath.

Colin Downey, 44, has been missing from his home in the Gillstown since Friday, May 18.

He is described as being 5’11” with a slight build with brown hair.

When last seen, Colin was believed to have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and a pair of wellingtons.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts or can assist in locating Colin is asked to contact Gardaí in Navan on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.