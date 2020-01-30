News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 09:56 AM

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of Churchfield native Frankie Dunne are understood to have travelled to Romania to question a man in relation to the investigation.

Mr Dunne’s dismembered body was found in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd on December 28. The 64-year-old had been living nearby in Cork Simon accommodation.

Gardaí have confirmed to RTÉ that a team of four detectives from Anglesea Street travelled to Bucharest two weeks ago to speak with a 29-year-old man who had been resident in Cork but left the country on December 30.

The man attended a police station to meet with the detectives voluntarily.

It is believed Gardaí may be looking at a possible link between the case and a robbery that took place 24 hours after the body was discovered.

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.

