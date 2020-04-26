Gardaí seize suspected cocaine worth €2.5m in Dublin

Three men have been arrested following a drug seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí said €2.5m of suspected cocaine was seized yesterday afternoon.

During an intelligence-led operation targeting organised criminality, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Dublin.

Gardaí said that searches resulted in the discovery and seizure of a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5m, subject to confirmation through forensic analysis.

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 59, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at two Dublin Garda stations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said today: “The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities.

“This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána added: "We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with.

“This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective.”