News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí seize suspected cocaine worth €2.5m in Dublin

Gardaí seize suspected cocaine worth €2.5m in Dublin
Picture: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Three men have been arrested following a drug seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí said €2.5m of suspected cocaine was seized yesterday afternoon.

During an intelligence-led operation targeting organised criminality, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Dublin.

Gardaí said that searches resulted in the discovery and seizure of a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5m, subject to confirmation through forensic analysis.

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 59, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at two Dublin Garda stations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said today: “The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities.

“This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.” 

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána added: "We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with.

“This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective.”

READ MORE

Gardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditch

More on this topic

Gardaí seize €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine in GalwayGardaí seize €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway

Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford

€350,000 worth of heroin seized in Cork city€350,000 worth of heroin seized in Cork city

Two arrested after cocaine worth €1.5m seized by Revenue in Rosslare Two arrested after cocaine worth €1.5m seized by Revenue in Rosslare


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

Covid-19: 52 more deaths as health chiefs express concern about complacencyCovid-19: 52 more deaths as health chiefs express concern about complacency

Calls for minister to address Junior Cert situationCalls for minister to address Junior Cert situation

Northern Ireland coronavirus deaths rise by 16Northern Ireland coronavirus deaths rise by 16

Covid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonaldCovid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonald


Lifestyle

The auction houses of Ireland and everywhere else are in uncharted waters. Social distancing is not possible at busy viewings as we knew them, nor in crowded auctions rooms. New ways to keep the business afloat must be found.The future of art and antiques markets amid Covid-19 pandemic

Eve Kelliher talks to Keith Barry about life in lockdown, from gardening to teaching everyone new tricksKeith Barry wants to help you get out of your head during Covid-19 lockdown

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, use our handy One List, Five Meals recipes.One list, five meals: Michelle Darmody helps you cook a week's worth of food

A LARGE Irish silver salver by Thomas Walker, Dublin, with the Doneraile arms sold for $37,500 at Sotheby’s online Style sale in New York on Thursday.Irish silver salver sells for $37,500 in New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »