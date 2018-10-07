Gardaí seize firearm and €60k worth of MDMA in Cork

Gardaí are investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cork area and have seized a firearm and €60,000 worth of MDMA.

As part of a planned operation Gardaí from the Anglesea St Drug Unit stopped and searched a car at Foto, Cork at approximately 8.30pm yesterday evening.

A firearm and MDMA with an estimated street value of up to €60,000 was discovered.

A male in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of The Offences Against the State Act at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

