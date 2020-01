Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

15-year-old Chloe Clarke was last seen in the Blanchardstown area last Wednesday, January 8.

She is described as being 5'5", with brown hair and is of slim build - when she was last seen she was wearing a red jacket.

Chloe is known to visit the Dublin 8 area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.