Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 17-year-old from Wicklow

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 04:48 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kyle Doyle who is missing from the Arklow area of Wicklow.

The teenager is missing since Wednesday, February 12.

He is described as being six foot, with strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes. He is of an athletic build.

When last seen, Kyle was wearing a black Nike jacket, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, and multi-coloured runners.

It is believed Kyle may be in the Gorey area of Co Wexford.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Arklow on 0402 32304.

TOPIC: Missing people

