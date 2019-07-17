News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí may not probe alleged attack on girl, 5

Gardaí may not probe alleged attack on girl, 5
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Specialist gardaí have received allegations that a five-year-old girl may have been subjected to potential “sexualised behaviour” involving up to three boys aged between seven and 10.

The alleged attack is said to have happened in a shed of a derelict house in the northern part of the country.

Sources said the claims have not yet been examined nor the facts established.

The allegations were reported to gardaí at the end of June and referred to the divisional Protective Services Unit — which investigate sexual and violent offences against children and adults.

The Irish Examiner understands gardaí may not proceed with an investigation and the matter may be solely examined by Tusla as a child protection case.

Gardaí can only proceed if there is a formal statement from the girl, with the permission of parents. If there was an offence, criminal responsibility does not apply to children under the age of 12.

There are allegations that one of the boys had a stick, but it could not be confirmed if it was used to hit the girl. It is thought the girl was not physically injured.

An initial statement by the Garda Press Office said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating an alleged incident which occurred at the end of June 2019. An Garda Síochána is making no further comment on the matter.

Due to the young ages of all parties involved An Garda Síochána request that the matter is reported responsibly and sensitively.

Tusla said it did not comment on individual cases.

It said that, generally, where an alleged incident involved a number of children all the children would be screened and assessed.

READ MORE

99 people lost their homes over tracker misery

More on this topic

4 in 10 female crime victims 'dissatisfied' with how gardaí handled their cases4 in 10 female crime victims 'dissatisfied' with how gardaí handled their cases

Public trust in Gardaí has increased since 2016, survey findsPublic trust in Gardaí has increased since 2016, survey finds

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

'We have more to do' says Harris as 60th anniversary of first women joining gardaí commemorated'We have more to do' says Harris as 60th anniversary of first women joining gardaí commemorated

GardaProbeTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live 'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live

Eamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into GovernmentEamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into Government

Grieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstopGrieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstop

Dad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay openDad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay open


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Fretting about doing your holiday shop with the summer sales in full swing? Who needs the hassle?Beach babe: Log on, check out and have a stress-free start to your holiday

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »