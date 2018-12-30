NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí make three arrests after shop is robbed by men brandishing a hatchet and knife

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 07:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Three men have been arrested in Dublin after a shop was robbed with a knife and a hatchet.

It happened at a grocery store in Stillorgan at around 6.15pm yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised when two men entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife and a hatchet before escaping with a sum of money.

Gardaí responding to the incident intercepted a car as it went to leave a car park outside the store.

Two men in their 30s and another in his 40s were arrested in the car and cash, a hammer and an axe were recovered from the vehicle.

No one was injured during the raid.

The men were taken to Dundrum Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

All three are still in Garda custody.


