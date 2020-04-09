News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí investigating posters threatening holiday home owners at Clare resort

By Patrick Flynn
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 02:11 PM

Gardaí are investigating the source of threatening posters that were apparently displayed at different locations in a popular West Clare resort town.

The A4 printed pages were posted at various locations in Kilkee including outside mobile home parks and holiday homes. It has also been claimed that the posters were dropped in the letter boxes of local holiday homes in the town.

The posters told holiday home owners to “f**k off” or they might have no holiday homes to return to when the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Councils close beach car parks as they implore people to stay away

The page, headed ‘Kilkee Residents Health Defence’, read: “Holiday home owners. Stay at home does not mean your holiday pad. We would like you to return to your home.

"Do the right thing, F**k out of Kilkee NOW! If you do not leave, when the crisis is over, you may not have a holiday home to return to this summer.”

Kilkee Chamber of Commerce has said it “utterly condemns such nonsensical, counter productive and criminal behaviour.”

A spokesperson said: “We urge anyone who has received this letter or has any other information about this to contact the gardaí immediately and we would ask anyone with CCTV cameras to have a look and see if they have footage of this being posted.

This is not indicative of the attitude of the overwhelming majority of people in Kilkee. This is the action of one or two idiotic and attention seeking individuals.

"We urge everyone to stay safe, follow the official advice from the HSE and An Garda Síochána and we look forward to welcoming you all back to Kilkee once this crisis is over.”

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor and tourism consultant Cillian Murphy has described it as “a reprehensible cowardly act.”

“I haven’t seen a physical copy of this so can only go on what people are telling me. This is shocking and not reflective of the majority of people here in Kilkee.

"I’ve been told they were also dropped in some letterboxes and I would ask those people to take them to the garda station and make a formal complaint."

Gardaí in Kilrush are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 065 9080550.

A third of RNLI staff on temporary leave but Lifeboats to remain fully operational

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

