A man has been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into passport fraud.

Gardaí allege he fraudulently obtained a genuine Irish passport for use by a member of an organised crime gang.

The 61-year-old was arrested in Finglas this morning and is currently in Mountjoy Garda station.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said the arrest is further evidence of the gardaí's unrelenting targeting of these crime gangs.