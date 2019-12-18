Gardaí investigating Nadine Lott death await postmortem results

A woman has died after an alleged assault in Co. Wicklow at the weekend.

A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident on Monday.

Nadine Lott who is in her 30s received serious injuries during an alleged attack at her apartment in St Mary's Court in Arklow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was taken to St Vincent's hospital in Dublin where she was in a critical condition and she passed away yesterday evening.

A postmortem is due to take place today and Gardaí say the results will determine the course of the investigation.

Daniel Murtagh being taken from Bray District Court on Monday evening. Pic: Collins

Daniel Murtagh, aged 32, of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, was charged and appeared in Bray District Court in connection with the incident on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again tomorrow.