Gardaí investigate report of attack on girl, 5, by three young boys

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:46 PM

A garda investigation is underway into an incident involving a young girl and three older boys.

Gardaí are investigating a report that a five-year-old girl was attacked by three boys aged between seven and 10.

According to RTE the girl was hit with a stick after she went to a shed in a derelict house with them.

She managed to escape and was found to not be seriously injured after being taken for medical treatment. However, it is said she was traumatised by the incident.

Her parents contacted gardaí in the past two weeks to make a formal complaint about what happened at the end of June.

According to the national broadcaster Gardaí have confirmed that the Divisional Protective Services Unit are investigating the incident and will interview all four children.

The case has also been referred to Tusla who will assess if there is a child protection issue.

More as we get it.

