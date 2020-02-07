Gardaí investigate after driver makes suspicious approach to schoolboy in Meath

Gardaí are asking the public for dash cam footage while they investigate a suspicious approach to a youth in Meath on Monday.

Gardaí say a youth was walking to primary school when he was approached by a male, speaking in an eastern European accent, in a black BMW or Mercedes Saloon at 8.50am at Swan Lane in Navan.

The male told the youth to get into his car but drove off when the boy calmly walked away and subsequently told his parents

Gardaí are now asking anyone who may have noticed unusual activity around that time or have dash cam footage to call Navan Garda Station at 046-9036100

Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins is urging parents to be vigilant but believes many children are acutely aware of what to do in such instances, because of the Stranger Danger programme rolled out between gardaí and schools.

Sgt Kerins said: "The schools have been fantastic in promoting the Stranger Danger programme which is held in conjunction with visits from gardaí.

Children from a young age are advised on what to look out for and never approach or talk to a stranger under any circumstance.

"In investigating this incident, it was a busy time of the morning with a lot of people in that area heading to work or school so if anyone noticed anything or has any dash cam footage, please contact the station."