Gardaí hunt for gang as two more homes targeted while pensioners at mass

By Stephen Maguire
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 01:52 PM

A gang targeting elderly people attending Sunday morning mass have struck again.

The heartless thieves broke into the homes of two more pensioners while they were at mass in Co. Donegal this morning.

This is the fourth such robbery in the past two weeks.

The latest robberies took places on neighbouring housing estates in the border village of Killea.

Gardaí are still trying to assess what was taken in the raids.

The thieves caused considerable damage when they entered the neighbouring homes and ransacked the properties looking for valuables.

It comes just two weeks after thieves broke into the homes of elderly pensioners in the nearby villages of Raphoe and St Johnston.

Both money and jewellery was taken in those raids and the homes were also ransacked when the elderly mass-goers returned to their homes.

Local county councillor Paul Canning has condemned those responsible for the heartless attacks.

“You can’t get any lower than this. These poor people are simply going about their own business and going to mass on a Sunday morning and this is what happens to them.

“It’s horrible to think that they are being watched so that when they leave their homes these people breaking into their homes.

“It would appear that patio doors are an issue and they can simply smash them and get into homes no matter how many locks are on them.”

Councillor Canning said the law has to come down heavier on people who commit these callous crimes.

He said: “In my opinion, the courts simply aren’t coming down strongly enough on people who carry out crimes such as thing.

“They get a slap on the wrists from the judge and they are released to commit these crimes again.

“We have to get tougher and we have to show these people that if they prey on our old people or anybody for that matter then they will pay a serious price for it."

The daughter of one of the pensioners targeted two weeks ago in a similar raid posted a message on Facebook earlier condemning the latest raids.

Jacqueline Young, whose mother had jewellery and cash taken from her St Johnston home, said: “Probably the same scum who did the house in Raphoe while pensioners were at mass and then my mum’s house an hour later."

Gardaí are due to carry out a full forensic investigation into the scenes of the latest break-ins today.


