News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa Smith

Gardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa Smith
Picture: ITV
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Garda security services are conducting a criminal investigation in relation to possible terrorist offences by Irish woman Lisa Smith, who is detained in a camp in Syria for wives and children of Islamic State fighters.

The head of Garda Security and Intelligence, Assistant Commissioner Michael O'Sullivan said they will be preparing a “comprehensive file” for the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner and RTÉ, the Garda security chief said officers were working with the DPP on how to translate information they were receiving on her activities abroad into evidence.

“Lisa Smith is subject to criminal investigation for offences that may have been committed under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act 2005,” he said.

READ MORE

Judge orders hospital detention of 'extraordinarily vulnerable' man for urgent colonoscopy against his wishes

In a rare interview, also covering issues relating to Brexit and the threat from dissidents, Mr O'Sullivan said that of the estimated 30 Irish people who travelled to war zones – also referred to as foreign terrorist fighters – around 16 are believed to be now dead.

He said that some five individuals had returned to Ireland and that security sections had engaged with them.

“They were subject to assessment and a level of investigation by us,” he said. “We continue to engage with a number of those and I'm happy to say they do not pose a threat to society or the State.”

He said that fewer than 50 individuals in Ireland are of interest to security services because of links to extremist Islamist views or associations.

He said a “handful” were under direct surveillance. He said they were suspected of financing terrorism abroad or providing false documentation and not of posing a threat of attack here.

He said the threat level was still rated at "moderate" – meaning an attack was possible but not likely – but said the threat was now at the “lower” end of moderate.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal road accident in Co Offaly

More on this topic

Lisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leaderLisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leader

Army won't go to Syria to bring Lisa Smith home, Leo Varadkar saysArmy won't go to Syria to bring Lisa Smith home, Leo Varadkar says

Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach respondsLisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach responds


Lisa SmithIsisTOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was', says daughter of Frankie Devlin

Taoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next monthTaoiseach announces HIV PrEP programme will begin next month

'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket'Sickening': McDowell calls on Murphy to probe any role Housing dept had in 'protection money' racket

More than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this yearMore than 1 in 10 fires started maliciously this year


Lifestyle

Cork actress Sarah Greene is back on the small screen with Dublin Murders. She talks to Esther McCarthy about returning to her homeland.Sarah Greene returns to home soil for starring role in RTÉ's latest drama Dublin Murders

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »