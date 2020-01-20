News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days

Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 06:00 PM

Gardaí in Laois are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

Helbijs Lejins was last seen at his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, last Thursday.

He is described as being around six foot one inch tall with a slim build, blue/grey eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black and grey runners and carrying a grey backpack.

Gardaí and Helbijs's family are concerned for his welfare. It is believed Helbijs may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 -8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Payment-of-tolls case withdrawn against murdered boy Keane Mulready-Woods

More on this topic

Missing Dublin girl found safe and well Missing Dublin girl found safe and well

Missing Dublin man found safe and well Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Update: Missing teen found safe and well Update: Missing teen found safe and well

Body found in search for 80-year-old from TipperaryBody found in search for 80-year-old from Tipperary


missing personLaoisTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Burke confident Cork office vandalism not connect to theft of election postersBurke confident Cork office vandalism not connect to theft of election posters

Drug gangs targeting secondary schools in Limerick, claims FF election candidateDrug gangs targeting secondary schools in Limerick, claims FF election candidate

Gardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permitGardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permit

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre disappointed at delay in specifying 'revenge porn' as offence as judge grants protection order to victimDublin Rape Crisis Centre disappointed at delay in specifying 'revenge porn' as offence as judge grants protection order to victim


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan looks at the autism-friendly National GalleryNational Gallery is a leader in autism inclusion

The Music Minds event in Co Clare provided interesting discussions and some great music, writes Ellie O’ByrneMusic Minds gets political in Co Clare

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Food blogger, Holly White

Eve Kelliher consults US decluttering guru Dana K. White who has advice on where to start if you’re aiming for interiors minimalism this year.Secret to decluttering success? Adjust to the life you're living now

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »