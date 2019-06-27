News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Galway

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 12:36 PM

A man in his 30s has died in a crash in Co Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at half 6 this morning, when a car collided with a wall on the Loughrea to Ballyglass Road near Kylemore Village.

The man's body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe for a post mortem examination.

The road is closed and local diversions remain in place while investigators examine the crash site.

Anyone who travelled on that road in the early hours of this morning is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station 091-842870 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

