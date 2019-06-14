News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of alleged racial abuse on train

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 07:46 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in an investigation of alleged racial abuse on a train.

The incident is said to have taken place on the Belfast to Dublin line last weekend.

As a family were travelling on the 7.05pm train last Sunday evening, a male boarded the train at Dundalk at about 8.15pm.

It is alleged that he began to racially abuse the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station.

They are appealing especially to anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

'I was left with two grieving children': Olive Foley calls for full funding of Children’s Grief Centre

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Gardaí appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath

Police investigating battery acid comment made by Jo Brand on radio

Teen arrested in connection with Limerick stabbing

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Man, 20, arrested in connection with Dublin drug seizure worth €250k

Talks to avert strike action by hospital support workers adjourned

Councillor calls for Polish rock group to be banned ahead of Limerick gig

Woman on temporary release stole clothes


Lifestyle

Restaurant review: The most exciting Irish restaurant opening this decade

A parenting expert explains why giving your children fewer toys could make your whole family happier

British mother who suffered 13 miscarriages speaks of ‘little miracle’ daughter

How Kevin Barry's time in Cork provided material for his new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »