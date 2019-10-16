Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man fled scene of burning car in Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man fled from the scene of a burning car in north Cork last night.

Gardaí were alerted to a silver car on fire outside a barber shop on O’Brien Street in Kanturk just before 9pm last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found the flames had spread to the front of a barber shop on the street.

A man wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top was seen running from the scene.

The fire was extinguished quickly and the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Got forwarded this video of a car burning in Kanturk, Co Cork. Appears malicious given the way the car is backed up right to the building & went on fire so quick. Attempted arson at that building a few months ago. Thankfully local volunteer fire brigade always quick to scene. pic.twitter.com/shoQfzgGyp October 15, 2019

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the O’Brien Street and Greenane area of the town and who may have seen the incident to contact them.

They have also appealed to any eyewitnesses who have mobile phone footage, or motorists who may have dashcam footage of the moments before, during and after the incident to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029-20680.