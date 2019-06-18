Gardaí appeal for information on man last seen leaving Tallaght Hospital

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a 24-year-old man who is missing from his home in Dublin.

Dennis Costigan was last seen when he left Tallaght Hospital at around 2pm on June 13.

He is described as being 6'1" in height, of medium build with mousey brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Dennis was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 - 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.