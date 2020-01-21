Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for almost a week

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for six days.

Ryan McGuinness has been missing from Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, since Wednesday, January 15.

He was last seen that morning when he was in Donabate.

Ryan is five foot eight inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen Ryan was wearing red, white and black coloured runners, grey tracksuit pants, red and black hoody and a black baseball cap.

He is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.

Anyone who may have seen Ryan or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 - 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.