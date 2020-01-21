News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for almost a week

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for almost a week
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 08:49 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for six days.

Ryan McGuinness has been missing from Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, since Wednesday, January 15.

He was last seen that morning when he was in Donabate.

Ryan is five foot eight inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen Ryan was wearing red, white and black coloured runners, grey tracksuit pants, red and black hoody and a black baseball cap.

He is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.

Anyone who may have seen Ryan or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 - 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Louth man forced to breach bail conditions to stay alive, court hears

More on this topic

Family concerned as woman goes missing from her home in CarlowFamily concerned as woman goes missing from her home in Carlow

Family concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French manFamily concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French man

Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four daysGardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days

Missing Dublin girl found safe and well Missing Dublin girl found safe and well


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Family concerned as woman goes missing from her home in CarlowFamily concerned as woman goes missing from her home in Carlow

PSNI investigate ‘deliberate ignition’ at Blaze & Glaze restaurant in BelfastPSNI investigate ‘deliberate ignition’ at Blaze & Glaze restaurant in Belfast

Louth man forced to breach bail conditions to stay alive, court hearsLouth man forced to breach bail conditions to stay alive, court hears

'We’re serious about delivering' - FF reveal Election 2020 housing policy 'We’re serious about delivering' - FF reveal Election 2020 housing policy


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »