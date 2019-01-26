NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Garda Ring an ‘immense loss’ to court

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 04:50 AM
By Liam Heylin

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said yesterday that despite the moments of extreme tension that could occur in court, they had never erupted into trouble in Washington St, Cork, for the last 24 years — “thanks to the presence of The Ringer”.

Tributes were paid yesterday to the retiring member of An Garda Síochána who safeguarded the courthouse at Washington St for almost a quarter of a century, Garda Denis Ring.

Garda Denis Ring on his retirement from An Garda Síochána yesterday, after 24 years of duty at Washington Street Courthouse in Cork City. Gda Ring was described as ‘energetically hard-working and diligent’. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney

Barrister Donal McCarthy said: “He has minded this building inside and outside for almost a quarter of a century. More than anybody else in this building, if you wanted to know where a judge was, Denis Ring knew.”

As that comment generated knowing laughter in Courtroom 2 yesterday, Judge Ó Donnabháin remarked: “Hold on to yourself now, Mr McCarthy.”

On behalf of the Southern Law Association, solicitor Gerard O’Flynn, said: “Denis was always very helpful. He went the extra mile to assist you when required. He was the go-to man when you were looking for anyone in the courthouse. He was highly respectful, energetically hard-working, and diligent.

Your loss to the legal profession will be immense. You are a hard act to follow — a top man.

Court registrar Deirdre O’Mahony said to the retiring garda: “Thank you for keeping us all safe for many years, as you worked with great tact and efficiency and possessed a unique ability to know where trouble would start and diffused it before it did.”

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin spoke of Gda Ring’s high degree of empathy for victims and their families and his ability to sense danger around corners and nip it in the bud.

Martin O’Donovan, court registrar, described the easy-going manner of the retiring garda, whether he was speaking to a senior member of judiciary or “a gouger” in custody for showing contempt of court.

Mr O’Donovan also remarked on Gda Ring’s numerous TV appearances as evidenced by Reeling In The Years, and he “always seemed to know where the TV cameras were”.

READ MORE: Man charged with firearm offence in connection with major security incident at family law court

Emmet Boyle, barrister, read some words of thanks from Gda Ring: “In performing this role for 24 years, hand on heart, I looked forward to everything the day would bring.”

As for the future, he looks forward with his partner Helen and their adult children to life between Kenmare and Lanzarote, and possibly an occasional visit to Turner’s Cross to see Cork City FC, a club of which he is a founder member.


Related Articles

Garda strike ban breaches European charter

Four people arrested on suspicion of terrorist financing released without charge

Garda chiefs to hold urgent Brexit meeting with frontline supervisors

GRA blame ‘systemic failings’ for lack of prosecutions in cases involving juveniles

More in this Section

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

Sex-assault victim, 12, 'forced to travel from Northern Ireland to England for abortion'

Asylum seekers lodge 47 complaints; Direct Provision system exceeds bed capacity


Lifestyle

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

It’s time to think (and grow) local

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »