Garda patrols increased amid fears of reprisals over torching of man in Cork

Gardaí have stepped up patrols in Cork city amid fears of reprisals for the savage torching of a man during an aggravated burglary.

Individuals on either side of the dispute believed to be at the centre of yesterday's brutal attack in Mayfield, in which a 23-year-old father-of-three was beaten and set alight, have been issuing threats on various social media platforms.

It has also emerged that the victim taunted those he believed were connected to an attack on the home of a family relative just over two weeks ago.

In a post on Facebook, the victim appeared to throw down the gauntlet by giving his address and saying he would be there all night by himself.

He was attacked just before 4am on Monday when a gang of three men armed with a machete and an iron bar broke into his house in the Dunard estate where he was sleeping with his partner.

His children, all aged under 10, were not in the house at the time.

He was beaten around the head before he was doused with petrol and set alight.

His terrified partner raised the alarm before the man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

As well as the injuries sustained in the beating, he suffered severe burns to his head and upper body - injuries which have been described as life-changing.

He remains in an induced coma in CUH where his condition was said to still be listed as serious.

Gardaí have not yet been able to speak to him given the nature of his injuries but senior investigators are said to be satisfied with the progress of their investigation.

While the victim has a conviction for assault and for threatening behaviour dating back just over four years, it is understood that Monday's attack has no connections to these previous incidents, and is linked to a recent dispute with different parties.

Garda forensics experts have concluded their examination of the scene of the attack and they have also concluded an examination of two seized vehicles - a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Berlingo van - which it is believed were used by the gang to arrive at and flee the scene.

It is hoped that DNA and other evidence recovered from the scene and from the vehicles, combined with CCTV footage and statements, will play a crucial role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Detectives have also ruled out any connection between the attack and an apparent revenge attack video which emerged on social media today.

Gardaí at the scene of the burglary on Monday morning.

The 70-second clip shows a gang of up to five masked, hooded and gloved men, several armed with sawn-off shotguns and sledge hammers, driving to a house in the dark, before several men are seen smashing up a van parked in the driveway.

There were suggestions that it was staged in revenge for the Mayfield attack.

A garda spokesman said they never comment on videos posted on social media.

However, it is understood that detectives involved in the Dunard assault probe have reviewed the footage and are satisfied at this stage that there is no connection between it and the assault.