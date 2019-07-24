News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda denies using 'massively excessive force' during arrest of man

Garda denies using 'massively excessive force' during arrest of man
File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 04:13 PM

A garda has told the High Court reasonable force and not "massively excessive force" was used to arrest a man who claims he was wrongfully detained and assaulted.

Garda David Conway also said it was "not correct" to say the use of pepper spray on Gerald Jennings (34), a property manager from Carlow, was outrageous and unnecessary.

Garda Conway was being cross examined for a second day in Mr Jennings action against the Garda Commissioner and the State claiming damages for wrongful arrest, detention and assault on December 2, 2012. The defendants deny the claims.

The case, now in its third week, is being heard by Mr Justice Bernard Barton and a jury of 11 after one juror had to leave for a planned holiday because the case went beyond its expected two week slot. Speeches to the jury are expected to take place on Thursday.

The court has heard the incident involving Mr Jennings arose after gardaí were alerted to a savage street assault on Mr Jennings' fiancée, Martha Kowalczyk. The attacker was later identified as Colvin Keogh (26), The Paddocks, Carlow, who was eventually jailed for seven years.

READ MORE

Murder accused did not experience 'a dissociative reaction' at time of boyfriend's killing, court hears

At the scene of the attack, Ms Kowalczyk was concerned her attacker might have stolen her apartment keys and she asked gardaí to check on Mr Jennings who was asleep on the sofa of her home in Centaur House, Carlow town.

Gardaí told the court that after Mr Jennings was woken and informed his badly beaten partner was outside in an ambulance and refusing to go to hospital, he became abusive and aggressive. Mr Jennings denies those claims.

Garda Conway said he decided to arrest Mr Jennings after he went out of the apartment and continued his abusive and aggressive behaviour. He said he put his hand on Mr Jennings' shoulder to arrest him and when Mr Jennings turned around, the officer pushed him in the chest and Mr Jennings pushed him back in the chest area.

He said he the tried to restrain Mr Jennings by putting his arm around his neck but that was not successful. At that point he was pepper sprayed once by Sergeant Theresa Phillips and twice by Garda Conway.

On Wednesday, Michael McDowell SC, for Mr Jennings, suggested Mr Jennings offered no violence when he went on to the street. Garda Conway said he was arrested due to his "whole demeanour" and his aggression.

He disagreed with counsel who said "massively excessive force" was used. He said "reasonable force was used to effect the arrest".

Garda Conway agreed he had stated in a report to the DPP, who decided there would be no prosecution of Mr Jennings on public order charges, that Mr Jennings had "made physical contact" with the officer and then he decided to arrest him.

He disagreed with counsel that was "a complete lie" or that he had "tailored his evidence" to suit what was shown to the court on CCTV footage of the arrest.

He denied he had waited until Mr Jennings was in a public place so he could arrest him for public order offences. He denied he was angry with Mr Jennings but was shocked at his abusive behaviour.

The case continues.

READ MORE

Supreme Court asked to urgently hear appeal against 'far-reaching' Ruth Morrissey judgement

More on this topic

Man phoned gardaí from Australia and threatened to rape and kill a number of officersMan phoned gardaí from Australia and threatened to rape and kill a number of officers

'I am truly and profoundly sorry': Suspended sentence for mother and son at centre of West Cork island love row'I am truly and profoundly sorry': Suspended sentence for mother and son at centre of West Cork island love row

Minister for Justice wrongly applied EU free movement regulations in residency refusal, High Court rulesMinister for Justice wrongly applied EU free movement regulations in residency refusal, High Court rules

Father-of-one jailed for two years after agreeing to mind €39k of ecstasy tabletsFather-of-one jailed for two years after agreeing to mind €39k of ecstasy tablets

CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Teen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offerTeen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offer

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecutionJudge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution

'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year

Health Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandalHealth Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandal


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets artist Ian HumphreysDesign/life: Aileen Lee profiles artist Ian Humphreys

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »