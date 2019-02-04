Garda bullying complaints hit seven-year high

Complaints of bullying and sexual harassment by gardaí against fellow members of the force is at a seven-year high, according to figures released to the Irish Examiner.

Gardaí made 14 complaints of bullying in 2018, up from nine in 2017, and the highest since 2012, according to data released under the Freedom of Information Act.

There was one complaint of sexual harassment — the fourth time such an allegation has been made by one garda against another since 2012.

In total, there have been 55 bullying complaints made since 2012, with that year, 2014, and 2017 previously marking the years with the highest number of complaints at nine each.

Responding to the figures, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the Garda commissioner is responsible for “carrying out and managing and controlling generally the administration and business of An Garda Síochána including all personnel matters, and the minister has no involvement in these matters”.

It said: “The Garda commissioner is currently carrying out a review of the policies for dealing with bullying and harassment with a view to developing an integrated policy for civilian Garda staff and Garda members.

This will ensure that any members and staff experiencing bullying and/or harassment at work will receive the best possible organisational support in dealing with such issues.

The department said the Government has endorsed the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, and accepted all 157 key recommendations, including those in relation to a new policing culture and valuing the people of An Garda Síochána.

“The Government has endorsed the commission’s clear vision for a modern, highly professional police service which values the wellbeing of its staff. Many of the recommendations will lead to a healthier police culture,” said the department.

“These include ways to make the police organisation less hierarchical, more encouraging of innovation and local initiatives.”

The Garda Representative Association declined to comment on the figures.