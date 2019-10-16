News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda appeal over missing Dublin teenager

Garda appeal over missing Dublin teenager
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:38 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information on a teenage girl reported missing from Dublin.

17-year-old Evigena Filaj was last seen at her home in Glendoher House in Rathfarnham on Saturday, October 12, at 9.50am.

She's described as being of slim build, 5'2" in height, with brown eyes and black hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a light-pink jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evigena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Latest: Brexit deal hopes rise amid reports of one issue left to resolve in negotiations

More on this topic

Gardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-oldGardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-old

Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan

Gardaí locate body of man missing from CorkGardaí locate body of man missing from Cork

Missing person appeal issued for Tallaght teenagerMissing person appeal issued for Tallaght teenager


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport

Girl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60kGirl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60k

'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men

Fine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaignFine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaign


Lifestyle

Munster offers so many hidden gems with bargains, ideas and must-have products for the interiors enthusiast who is always on the lookout for something new, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Made in Munster: So many treasure troves for the interiors enthusiast

Aileen Lee in conversation with ceramist Hedi O'Neill.Made in Munster: 'My advice? Be free in your style’ - Ceramist Hedi O'Neill

Red lips are hot for autumn but can you make them part of your everyday makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks so.Code red: Making a statement with red lipstick for the everyday look

Welcome to the Autumn/Winter edition of ieStyle.Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy 'ieStyle' magazine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »