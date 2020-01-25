News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda appeal as boy, 14, missing from home in Westmeath

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 01:00 PM

Gardaí are asking for the public's help to find a boy missing in Co Westmeath.

Ronan Quinn, 14, is missing from his home in Athlone since Wednesday night.

Ronan was last seen on the evening of January 22 in Athlone.

He is described as being 5'6'' in height, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffa jacket, black runners and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

