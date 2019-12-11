News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gang bosses see young people as 'plentiful and expendable'

Gang bosses see young people as 'plentiful and expendable'
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 07:01 AM

Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe

Young people are regarded as “plentiful and expendable” by gang bosses, who are ruling over communities through fear, a study has found. The research, published today, comes as Fianna Fáil is proposing legislation to make those who use children to do drug runs liable to up to 10 years in prison.

The study, ‘Building Community Resilience’, used crime data and interviews with gardaí and community activists to identify and map out criminal networks across southwest Dublin. Researchers Johnny Connolly and Jane Mulcahy said “criminal networks” better described the varying levels of organisation.

They identified 650 criminals, then pared them down to two identifiable criminal networks, one with 44 members and the other with 52 people, including a large number of teenagers in the 15-17 age bracket.

In both those cases, the numbers did not include younger children some of whom are as young as 11. However, young children are engaging at an early stage with the networks and often acting as “runners”.

As one garda said:

All the young boys are doing it … The more organised boys at the top … don’t care what happens to the young boys … They’re expendable, as they say.

The report said the young people were regarded as “plentiful and expendable” by the networks. Gardaí said teenagers and younger children look up to local gang lieutenants. One garda said: “They just see the handy cash they get in and the fancy clothes and they want to be like that.”

Others were entrapped by drug debts through addiction or having drugs seized by gardaí. The report found that one of the networks was highly organised with a group of five ‘key players’ and two local lieutenants directing operations on the ground.

Referring to the main players, one garda said: “They don’t get caught with doing anything stupid, they are smart. They are very organised, it’s like a well-oiled machine.”

One garda said communities felt “terrorised” by the networks and silenced.

Separately, Fianna Fáil’s drugs strategy spokesman John Curran said the party’s proposals would make causing a child to sell or distribute illicit drugs punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Its proposals would also make it a criminal offence to buy drugs from a minor.

READ MORE

From Dunmanway to Twickenham: Cork student preparing to line up alongside ex-Australia captain

More on this topic

Five in court charged with alleged plot to kill brother of Gerry HutchFive in court charged with alleged plot to kill brother of Gerry Hutch

Discovery of body of man in Ballymun being treated as 'personal tragedy' - Gardai Discovery of body of man in Ballymun being treated as 'personal tragedy' - Gardai

Court hears would-be-assassin was gloating about having handgun moments before arrestCourt hears would-be-assassin was gloating about having handgun moments before arrest

Gardaí suspect latest gangland murder victim was lured to his deathGardaí suspect latest gangland murder victim was lured to his death


TOPIC: Gangland Crime

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »