Galway businesswoman to produce 3D printed face shields

A Galway businesswoman who makes 3D printed models for the healthcare sector is now making face shields for nursing homes to help fight against coronavirus.

A large number of nursing homes across the country cannot access the personal protective equipment they need during the health crisis, prompting Jacqui O’Connor to print 3D printed face shields.

Ms O’Connor, who founded MedScan3D, set up an online funding page to raise money for the project. A shield (Jacqui O’Connor/PA)

Each face shield costs around €15 to make and Jacqui is hoping to produce around 400 face shields.

Almost €4,500 has been raised so far to help buy supplies for production.

Ms O’Connor said: “We normally print anatomical models but our businesses has slowed down so we said that we would make use of our free time and try and do some good.

“So, we were just trialling out the face shields and seeing how they would print out.

“Then it kind of came to our attention that the nursing homes were not getting that big supply of PPE that was coming in from China because they were privately run. Jacqui O’Connor and husband James (Jacqui O’Connor/PA)

“Then one or two of them reached out to us and asked if we could supply them and we said we could.

“We felt really bad asking for them to pay for it so I thought I would set up a a GoFundMe page.

“There has been a massive response to it.

“I suppose people have no way of doing anything about Covid-19, they’re just told to sit at home and they’re happy to do it, but I when they saw something that they could help with seems to have sparked a cord with people. The shield costs €15 to make (Jacqui O’Connor/PA)

“We are using that money to buy supplies.”

Ms O’Connor and her team, with the help of her husband James’ company 3D Technology, are producing some 15 mask shields for around 25 nursing homes.

“It takes about 12 hours to print the brim that sits on your forehead and then we have to assemble the rest of it, put the screen and elastic part on and sterilise it,” Ms O’Connor added. Work under way on a shield (Jacqui O’Connor/PA)

“We will start delivering them to nursing homes on Friday.”

Donations can be made at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ynpkva100