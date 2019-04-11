NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gabija Gataveckaite wins Journalist of the Year at the Smedias 2019

Gabija Gataveckaite, Dublin City University receiving the The Irish Examiner - Journalist of the Year Award from Daniel McConnell, political editor Irish Examiner at the 2019 National Student Media Awards in Dublin. Picture: Moya Nolan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 11:25 PM

Dublin City University student Gabija Gataveckaite has been named Journalist of the Year at the 19th annual Student Media Awards tonight.

Ms Gataveckaite scooped the Irish Examiner sponsored award which acknowledges the ability to source original information and present it to readers with imagination and style.

The final year journalism student is both deputy editor and features editor of The College View.

She was presented with the award at the ceremony at the Aviva Stadium which was hosted by comedian Alison Spittle.

Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the Smedias give students a chance to showcase their work to prominent figures from the Irish media industry.

READ MORE

FG and FF play down chances of snap election

Judges this year include Allan Prosser, Editor of The Irish Examiner and Tony Leen, Sports Editor and Deputy Editor.

Entries came in from 22 colleges from around the country with DCU and UCD picking up the most wins with five each.

"We’re absolutely delighted with both the number and calibre of entries this year," said Ciara Mahon from Oxygen.

"This is our 19th year running the awards, and they just keep growing from strength to strength.

"We hope the nominees and winners had a fantastic night, and we’re already excited for the 20th anniversary ‘platinum’ Smedias in 2020."

Here is a full list of tonight's winners:

  • Small College/ Society Publication of the Year |Footprint | GCD

  • Short Story of the Year | Jason Kenneally | CDCFE

  • Blog/Vlog of the Year |Sadhbh Sullivan | UCC

  • Radio Production of the Year - Arts & Features |Jessica Spencer | DIT

  • Magazine of the Year |DIT Fresher’s Magazine | DIT

  • Short Animation of the Year | Gavin O’Donnell, Joshua Hogan, Lee Connolly, Lucia Lusvarghi, Owen Wyne | BCFE

  • Colour Writer of the Year |Shane Clune | UCD

  • Sports Photographer of the Year |Paul Hughes | SCFE

  • Film Script of the Year |Hiram Harrington | TCD

  • Léiriúcháin Teilifíse i nGaeilge – Faisnéis & Drámaíocht | Seán Ó Ciadhra | WIT

  • Website of the year |An Focal | UL

  • RSA Award for Journalism related to Road Safety |Cait Caden | DCU

  • News Photographer of the Year |Kevin Newcomen | CDCFE

  • SFI Science Writer of the Year |Sam Cox | TCD

  • Layout & Design of the Year – Magazine |OTWO | UCD

  • Layout & Design of the Year – Newspaper |Limerick Voice | UL

  • Short Film of the Year | Jack Cowhig, Lauren O'Brien, Tara O'Callaghan | IADT

  • TV Production of the Year | Jack Cowhig, Lauren O'Brien, Tara O'Callaghan | IADT

  • Features Writer of the Year - Arts and Pop Culture |Adam Lawler | UCD

  • Radio DJ of the Year |Sean Ryan | Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa

  • Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge – Scríofa | Jessica Ní Mháirtín | DIT

  • Radio Documentary of the Year |Jesse Melia | DIT

  • Journalist of the Year– National Media |Aoife Walsh | DCU

  • Radio Production of the Year - News and Current Affairs |Ivan Smyth, Ronan Coughlan | UL

  • Features Writer of the Year - News and Politics |Ciara O’Loughlin | DCU

  • Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge – Radió | Amy Coy | NUIG

  • Radio Journalist of the Year |Patrick Power | UCD

  • People’s Choice Award |Aisling Grennan | UCD

  • Sports Writer of the Year | Ryan Clarke | DCU

  • European Commission Award | Jessie Dolliver | TCD

  • Journalist of the Year | Gabija Gataveckaite | DCU

  • Photographer of the Year | Sebastian Farron-Mahon | GCD

  • Editor of the Year |Áine Kenny | NUIG

  • Newspaper of the Year |Sin | NUIG

READ MORE

Trump claims to ‘know nothing about WikiLeaks’ despite 2016 campaign remarks

More on this topic

Four accused of secretly filming hotel guests in South Korea

Police urge witnesses to Tyrone disco crush to come forward

UCD apologises to students over request to help develop 'consent' app

Man dies after being hit by Luas

KEYWORDS

MediaJournalismSmediaEducation

More in this Section

Almost two-thirds of doctors on medical register hold qualification from outside Ireland

Man gets six years for attacking woman in holistic centre and sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious

Two arrested following seizure of drone and controlled drugs in Co Roscommon

CAB lead operation targeting individual suspected of laundering proceeds of Kinahan crime cartel


Lifestyle

Lucky 13: Double lung transplant patient opens up about waiting game and living with CF

The best events and activities to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holidays

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »