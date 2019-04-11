Gabija Gataveckaite wins Journalist of the Year at the Smedias 2019

Dublin City University student Gabija Gataveckaite has been named Journalist of the Year at the 19th annual Student Media Awards tonight.

Ms Gataveckaite scooped the Irish Examiner sponsored award which acknowledges the ability to source original information and present it to readers with imagination and style.

The final year journalism student is both deputy editor and features editor of The College View.

She was presented with the award at the ceremony at the Aviva Stadium which was hosted by comedian Alison Spittle.

Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the Smedias give students a chance to showcase their work to prominent figures from the Irish media industry.

Judges this year include Allan Prosser, Editor of The Irish Examiner and Tony Leen, Sports Editor and Deputy Editor.

Entries came in from 22 colleges from around the country with DCU and UCD picking up the most wins with five each.

"We’re absolutely delighted with both the number and calibre of entries this year," said Ciara Mahon from Oxygen.

"This is our 19th year running the awards, and they just keep growing from strength to strength.

"We hope the nominees and winners had a fantastic night, and we’re already excited for the 20th anniversary ‘platinum’ Smedias in 2020."

Here is a full list of tonight's winners: