Gabija Gataveckaite wins Journalist of the Year at the Smedias 2019

Dublin City University student Gabija Gataveckaite has been named Journalist of the Year at the 19th annual Student Media Awards tonight.
Ms Gataveckaite scooped the Irish Examiner sponsored award which acknowledges the ability to source original information and present it to readers with imagination and style.
The final year journalism student is both deputy editor and features editor of The College View.
She was presented with the award at the ceremony at the Aviva Stadium which was hosted by comedian Alison Spittle.
Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the Smedias give students a chance to showcase their work to prominent figures from the Irish media industry.
Judges this year include Allan Prosser, Editor of The Irish Examiner and Tony Leen, Sports Editor and Deputy Editor.
Entries came in from 22 colleges from around the country with DCU and UCD picking up the most wins with five each.
"We’re absolutely delighted with both the number and calibre of entries this year," said Ciara Mahon from Oxygen.
"This is our 19th year running the awards, and they just keep growing from strength to strength.
"We hope the nominees and winners had a fantastic night, and we’re already excited for the 20th anniversary ‘platinum’ Smedias in 2020."
Here is a full list of tonight's winners:
- Small College/ Society Publication of the Year |Footprint | GCD
- Short Story of the Year | Jason Kenneally | CDCFE
- Blog/Vlog of the Year |Sadhbh Sullivan | UCC
- Radio Production of the Year - Arts & Features |Jessica Spencer | DIT
- Magazine of the Year |DIT Fresher’s Magazine | DIT
- Short Animation of the Year | Gavin O’Donnell, Joshua Hogan, Lee Connolly, Lucia Lusvarghi, Owen Wyne | BCFE
- Colour Writer of the Year |Shane Clune | UCD
- Sports Photographer of the Year |Paul Hughes | SCFE
- Film Script of the Year |Hiram Harrington | TCD
- Léiriúcháin Teilifíse i nGaeilge – Faisnéis & Drámaíocht | Seán Ó Ciadhra | WIT
- Website of the year |An Focal | UL
- RSA Award for Journalism related to Road Safety |Cait Caden | DCU
- News Photographer of the Year |Kevin Newcomen | CDCFE
- SFI Science Writer of the Year |Sam Cox | TCD
- Layout & Design of the Year – Magazine |OTWO | UCD
- Layout & Design of the Year – Newspaper |Limerick Voice | UL
- Short Film of the Year | Jack Cowhig, Lauren O'Brien, Tara O'Callaghan | IADT
- TV Production of the Year | Jack Cowhig, Lauren O'Brien, Tara O'Callaghan | IADT
- Features Writer of the Year - Arts and Pop Culture |Adam Lawler | UCD
- Radio DJ of the Year |Sean Ryan | Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa
- Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge – Scríofa | Jessica Ní Mháirtín | DIT
- Radio Documentary of the Year |Jesse Melia | DIT
- Journalist of the Year– National Media |Aoife Walsh | DCU
- Radio Production of the Year - News and Current Affairs |Ivan Smyth, Ronan Coughlan | UL
- Features Writer of the Year - News and Politics |Ciara O’Loughlin | DCU
- Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge – Radió | Amy Coy | NUIG
- Radio Journalist of the Year |Patrick Power | UCD
- People’s Choice Award |Aisling Grennan | UCD
- Sports Writer of the Year | Ryan Clarke | DCU
- European Commission Award | Jessie Dolliver | TCD
- Journalist of the Year | Gabija Gataveckaite | DCU
- Photographer of the Year | Sebastian Farron-Mahon | GCD
- Editor of the Year |Áine Kenny | NUIG
- Newspaper of the Year |Sin | NUIG