Minister to meet with protesting farmers as demonstration continues to cause traffic chaos

Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 07:44 AM

Additional reporting by Daniel McConnell

Latest: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is meeting with farmers who have been protesting in Dublin since yesterday morning.

More to follow.

A protest by farmers is continuing outside the Dáil this morning.

The group say they are highlighting the challenges in the sector and they won't leave until the Agriculture Minister meets them.

Yesterday saw traffic chaos in the area as over 100 tractors blocked routes and further disruption is likely today as more are understood to be arriving.

Gardaí say that road closures remain in effect around Dublin City Centre this morning due to a protest by farmers.

Merrion Square South, St Stephen's Green East, Kildare Street and Merrion Street Upper are all closed to traffic until further notice.

"There are a number of closures in place in the south city centre including around Stephen's Green," said Ruth Jephson, Deputy Editor with AA Roadwatch.

"Stephen's Green east and north are closed along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

"Earlsfort Terrace is closed along with Leeson Street outbound but traffic can currently use St Stephen's Green south to go from Leeson Street inbound on to Cuffe Street.

"However, if you are heading the other way, the Kevin Street and Cuffe Street stretch is closed for those heading towards Stephen's Green.

"Elsewhere, Merrion Square south, east and upper are all closed."

Due to the closure of Kildare Street and Molesworth Street, a number of Dublin Bus routes have been diverted.

Full details of the diversions can be found here.

Meanwhile, there was a large Garda presence outside one of the Leinster House exits last night as a tractor was used to block staff from leaving.

Edmund Graham, from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, which is not involved in the protest, says a demonstration was "inevitable" given the hardships facing farmers.

"After a summer of discontent at the meat factories, a deal was reached," said Mr Graham.

"The most important part of the deal was the taskforce and it hasn't been set up because one of the players in the meat industry refuses to lift two injunctions and this is holding up the whole show.

"They just won't engage on price with the farmers on the ground."

Yesterday, some fraught exchanges were witnessed between protesters and politicians at the top of Kildare Street by the Shelbourne Hotel, but generally the mood was friendly.

An earlier agreement between protest leaders and gardaí to allow up to 100 tractors drive down past the Dáil on the proviso they not stop collapsed, amid angry scenes.

Opposition politicians Mattie McGrath, Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael Collins sought to secure a meeting with Mr Creed in a bid to end the protest but their efforts came to nothing.

The protest had commenced at Merrion Square but without agreement the farmers in their tractors moved in a convoy towards Kildare Street until the point where they were blocked by gardaí.

