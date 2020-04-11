News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Further searches at Dublin housing estate where partial skeletal remains discovered

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 08:55 AM

Gardaí are carrying out further searches at a housing estate in Dublin where partial human remains have been found.

The discovery was made during works on a site at the Lissenfield estate in Rathmines on Thursday evening.

Gardaí said partial human skeletal remains had been found at the site, which is located off the Lower Rathmines Road.

It is believed the remains have been there for some time and could be between 5 and 20 years old.

A forensic anthropologist visited the site and is continuing to conduct examinations along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The scene has been preserved for examinations to continue on today.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out to try to establish the cause of death to determine the course of the investigation.

Additional reporting by Press Association

