News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funeral held for Belfast stabbing victim

Funeral held for Belfast stabbing victim
Pallbearers carry the coffin of stabbing victim Frances Murray following a funeral mass at Scared Heart Church on the Oldpark Road in north Belfast. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/ Liam McBurney.
By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 02:28 PM

One of two people stabbed to death in Belfast has been laid to rest.

Frances Murray, 37, died on December 23 alongside her partner, 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area of North Belfast.

Her funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, attended by hundreds of people, and she was later buried in Tullylish Cemetery, Lawrencetown, Gilford, Co Down.

Mr Dutton is to be buried on Tuesday.

Ms Murray is survived by her parents Betty and Walter and brother John.

Her remains left her home in Sunningdale Park on Sunday and were reposed in Sacred Heart Church, Oldpark Road before her funeral service.

Her family had asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen.

Councillor Paul McCusker told the PA news agency at the time of their deaths: “Just a few days before Christmas this is the worst kind of news for any family.

“Within the local community there is anger and sadness.”

The SDLP representative said the couple were both “characters” and well-known in the area.

Detectives investigating the deaths have charged a 35-year-old man with two counts of murder.

READ MORE

Cork murder victim Frankie Dunne had just moved to Cork homeless accommodation last summer

More on this topic

Woman, 30s, in critical condition following early morning assault in ArklowWoman, 30s, in critical condition following early morning assault in Arklow

Update: One man dead, another seriously injured following London Tube station fightUpdate: One man dead, another seriously injured following London Tube station fight

Man hospitalised after stabbing in DundalkMan hospitalised after stabbing in Dundalk

Man hospitalised following stabbing in Limerick cityMan hospitalised following stabbing in Limerick city


TOPIC: Stabbing

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shopGardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shop

Fast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste planFast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste plan

FAI fears for future as Leo Varadkar rules out taxpayer bailoutFAI fears for future as Leo Varadkar rules out taxpayer bailout

Gardaí appeal for help to find Meath woman missing for a fortnightGardaí appeal for help to find Meath woman missing for a fortnight


Lifestyle

A top tip from Tracey is to pick out one key piece which makes a statement. It could be a sofa, or even a vase on a coffee table. Don’t have several key pieces.Happy shopping: how to crack the January sales code

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.From lazers to lashes: Some of the top beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »