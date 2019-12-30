Funeral held for Belfast stabbing victim

One of two people stabbed to death in Belfast has been laid to rest.

Frances Murray, 37, died on December 23 alongside her partner, 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area of North Belfast.

Her funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, attended by hundreds of people, and she was later buried in Tullylish Cemetery, Lawrencetown, Gilford, Co Down.

Mr Dutton is to be buried on Tuesday.

Ms Murray is survived by her parents Betty and Walter and brother John.

Her remains left her home in Sunningdale Park on Sunday and were reposed in Sacred Heart Church, Oldpark Road before her funeral service.

Her family had asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen.

Councillor Paul McCusker told the PA news agency at the time of their deaths: “Just a few days before Christmas this is the worst kind of news for any family.

“Within the local community there is anger and sadness.”

The SDLP representative said the couple were both “characters” and well-known in the area.

Detectives investigating the deaths have charged a 35-year-old man with two counts of murder.