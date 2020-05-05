Frontline Workers: Community spirit is a gift to Mahon

A community development project in Cork is distributing ‘gift packs’ for older people and children to bring fun into people’s homes during isolation.

"We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing", that’s what George Bernard Shaw said and it’s what we say here," explained Viv Sadd, manager at the Mahon Community Development Project.

The CDP’s talented staff created original pieces for the gift packs, drawing artwork, composing poetry and quizzes, baking cookies and making play dough which was all packed alongside bubbles, a HSE physical exercise programme and wildflower seeds.

Although the CDP’s youth centre, creche and resource centre have been closed by the pandemic, staff are going out into the community to support their clients and lift spirits. They’ve replaced broken fridges and washing machines, established a Meals-on Wheels and make daily calls to those cocooning.

And their 150 gift packs were distributed throughout Mahon and Blackrock, in both wealthier and more disadvantaged areas. Mr Sadd said: “Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you’re not lonely. And loneliness is really exacerbated in a time like this."

Lynda Wakefield, community development worker for older people with the CDP, is now so busy that she is responding to need in the community seven days a week: “We’ve had to respond so quickly and in very new ways. There is isolation and loneliness out there. People were brave at the start, they were willing to do their part, but they’re starting to flag and wane now."

“We set up a Meals on Wheels as an emergency response because other services were at capacity. People who were usually independent can’t nip out to the local shop or pharmacy anymore. Someone contacted us about one man who was keeping his Meals on Wheels and his diabetes medicine in the porch because his fridge broke six years ago. He also has cancer. He was delighted when we brought him a new fridge. He’s been really independent and never asked anyone for help but now he’s afraid to go out with his health status."

She said that they usually see their clients face-to-face — so now, along with calling people on the phone, she sometimes stops by their house so they can see her through the window: "I went and spoke to someone through their window this week just to maintain that connection."

“There’s a huge range of needs in the community, some people want to socialise, some people need mental health support, some people have been living in Magdalene laundries like Bessborough for many years. We’re there for people from creche age right up to older people. Everyone has that human need to feel cared-for and valued."

Pat Horgan is resident and caretaker at Ringmahon Court sheltered housing in Blackrock. He said that the community’s support has made cocooning easy: “When you get older you become invisible to many people. But the CDP and their gift packs show that we’re still valuable and have a place in the community."

Pat and Anne Boyd from Mahon have not lost their sense of fun throughout the crisis. “We’re lucky we have a cemetery right next to our house so we walk there to make sure everyone is behaving themselves," Mr Boyd said with a chuckle.

Married for 52 years, the pair met in a London dance club where Cork showband, The Dixies, were playing and they have been together ever since. Anne’s father was killed by TB when she was a child so this is the second public health crisis she’s had to endure: “We can’t praise Lynda and Viv enough. Everyone’s been so kind. You don’t realise how important these groups really are in the community until something like this happens."

“You can feel a bit isolated but we really have brilliant people around us," Mr Boyd said.