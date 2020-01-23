Fresh charges brought against Cork man accused of targeting rural homes of elderly while they went to mass

Fresh charges of endangerment and causing criminal damage to a garda car at Banteer in County Cork were brought against a man arising out of the alleged targeting of the rural homes of elderly people attending mass.

Detective Garda Geraldine Daly brought these charges against John Faulkner, 37, of 4 Adelaide Place, St Luke’s, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Faulkner was remanded in custody until January 29.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said that because fresh charges had been brought against the defendant there would be a new application for bail next week.

The existing burglary charge was withdrawn and a different burglary charge arising out of the same case was brought against the defendant. He is charged with entering a house as a trespasser to commit a theft at Freemount, Charleville, on Saturday, October 19.

Niall Fitzpatrick, 52, of Corrin Close, The Glen, Cork, faces the same burglary charge.

Det. Garda Daly brought new charges against Fitzpatrick today for summary offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Fitzpatrick, who was represented by Eddie Burke, solicitor, was remanded in custody on the burglary charge to appear in court again on February 6.

Judge Carol Anne Ní Chúllacháin remanded a third defendant in custody until the same date on the same burglary charge.

Jerry O’Leary, aged 61, of 12 Brandon Crescent, Dillons Cross, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Detective Sergeant Hugh Twomey of Mallow garda station previously alleged: “In this incident it is alleged that the burglary was carried out at the home of an elderly couple in their 80s at Freemount, Charleville.

“They were targeted by an organised criminal gang. . . This couple was targeted in the belief that large sums of cash and pension payments which were accrued (would be) in the house.”