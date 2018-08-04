Frank keeps the faith from home for Limerick glory

By Jimmy Woulfe

Limerick will be without God’s man on the terraces when they line out at Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling final.

Christian evangelist, Frank Hogan, aka John 3:7, yesterday revealed he has been forced to blow the final whistle on invoking spiritual assistance for Limerick.

For more than 30 years, Frank has brought his one-man crusade to grounds all over the country.

Frank Hogan, Castletroy, Limerick who is well known in sporting crowds as the man that holds the sign John 3:7. Pic: Liam Burke Press 22

Frank, 80, said: “I have some heart trouble and I had hoped to be back this year with the sign. However, my wife Myrna feels I am not well enough.

"I’m so sad not to be able to get to Croke Park with my sign with its message which is so appropriate as Limerick hurling is born again.”

Aaron Gillane from Patrickswell, he said, is one of the finest players he has ever seen in the green jersey of Limerick.

Frank said: “I am very sad at the thought of not being in Croke Park for the final. My heart will be with the Limerick team but it mightn’t be strong enough to cope with the excitement.

“While I was delighted for Limerick, I was sorry it had to be Cork we beat. The Cork GAA supporters are great, nearly as good as the Kerry lads.”

Frank recalled only one unfortunate incident with his sign.

“Some fella from Clare threw the sign out the train window near Limerick Junction,” he said.

But a good Tipp farmer came on it in a field near the railway line and brought it to Thurles railway station and they got it sent on to me. I don’t think the Lord will hold it against Clare on Sunday.

Frank got his John 3:7 missionary idea when watching Pat Cash defeat Ivan Lendl in the Wimbledon men’s final in 1987.

He said: “When Cash went up into the crowd I saw a man with a car number plate with the John 3:7 message and I took up the idea with a much bigger sign.

"I have met great friends over the years and gatemen have been very good in allowing me in with the sign.”

Frank is praying his sign will have one last outing for the Limerick hurlers.

“Please god, they’ll bring back the McCarthy Cup and I’ll definitely make it into O’Connell St for the homecoming," said Frank.