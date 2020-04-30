Four of Kerry's five TDs call for 'immediate closure' of Direct Provision centre in Caherciveen

Of Kerry’s five TDs, four are now calling for the “immediate closure” of the Direct Provision Centre in Caherciveen which is now at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 20 of the 105 residents who were transported from commercial hotels in Dublin five weeks ago have now tested positive for Covid-19. The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland has said a seven-year-old child is among those who have tested positive.

A document has now been sent to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, drawn up by Sinn Fin’s Pa Daly with a contribution by Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley. It has been agreed to by the two Healy-Raes, Danny and Michael.

However, the fifth Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin, (FG) a Government TD and Junior Minister has not signed it.

The document asks “as a matter of health and safety for all concerned” that the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre be closed with immediate effect.

“We believe that it is not fit for purpose and it is not possible to maintain HSE recommended guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” it states.

Physical locks, a padlock and chain, have been placed on some of the gates of the Skellig Star.

Those who have tested positive for the virus have been moved off-site and the more than ninety residents in the 56-bedroom hotel locked in since Sunday must exercise in the concrete yard and take food in their rooms.

The Department of Justice said earlier this week that there are no plans to close the Centre at this time.

“We understand that an isolation situation is difficult. Indeed nothing about life in a pandemic is easy for any person in Ireland,” it also said.

“A dedicated area for exercise for residents has been put in place by centre management during this time. They have also put in place arrangements to ensure that any items residents require can be ordered from local shops and delivered to the centre.”