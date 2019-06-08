Four large Dublin housing developments seek permission under 'fast-track' system

Planning permission is being sought for more than 1,200 housing units in Dublin and Kildare.

Plans for the four large housing developments have been filed directly with An Bord Pleanála under the new fast-track mechanism that sees decisions made within 16 weeks.

Atlas GP wants to build 234 apartments and duplexes in Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely.

Meanwhile, in nearby Gort Mhuire in Dundrum, Crekav Trading GP plans to develop 116 apartments.

Summix WSC Developments proposes student accommodation, with 373 bed spaces, on the site of Brewery Block in Dublin 8.

A large development is also planned for Osberstown in Naas, Co Kildare, comprising 500 houses and apartments.