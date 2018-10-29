Four failed candidates set to lose out on refunds

By Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent

Four of the six candidates in the presidential race face losing refunds for their expenses, potentially amounting to hundreds of thousands of euro.

Only returned President Michael D Higgins and runner-up Peter Casey will be paid refunds by the State after reaching over 12.5% of the total vote in the contest.

Candidates that receive up to a quarter of the quota can claim up to €200,000 of their expenses paid out during the campaign. These can pertain to transport, posters, PR, office space, and other spending demands on candidates.

The statutory spending limit at the presidential election was €750,000, as decided by the Standards in Public Office Commission, the State’s ethics watchdog.

It is thought none of the candidates managed to reach this level of expenditure.

During the race, Independent Senator Joan Freeman said she borrowed some €130,000 — including €120,000 at a 9% rate from businessman and friend Des Walsh — to help fund her bid and hoped to invest €10,000 of her own money.

Unlike, most of the other candidates, Ms Freeman did not have the backing of major parties or substantial funds on which to rely.

Candidates must get more than a quarter of the quota — around 12.5% of the total vote — to seek reimbursement from the State for expenses.

The valid poll was 1,473,900, putting the quota for election at 736,951.

This means Ms Freeman will not be able to claim those expenses, as she only won 6% of the total vote.

Sinn Féin’s candidate, MEP Liadh Ní Riada, only won 6.4% of the vote and she will not be able to recoup the party’s expenses.

Sinn Fein had said that a budget of €200,000 was set aside for the bid, which included the use of a campaign bus and nationwide postering.

Businessmen Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy, two Dragons’ Den stars, will also not be allowed claim back their expenses after winning 6.4% and 2.2% of the votes, respectively.

Mr Duffy had estimated his costs could reach €300,000 during the race.

READ MORE: Defeated candidates in Presidential election united in praise for victorious Higgins

At one stage he was considering mortgaging his home but decided not to in the end. He also denies that his low level of support may have damaged his business interests.

Mr Higgins’s team, during the race, said they were expected to spend just under €400,000 for his bid. This means he could potentially claim up to €200,000 of this back, after winning multiples of the quota by securing almost 56% of the final vote.

Equally, businessman Peter Casey, who was the runner up in the race, will also be able to claim back his expenses having secured over 23% of the total vote in the count.

Mr Casey, during the campaign, had released estimates which suggested he would spend upwards of €80,000 in his bid for the presidency.

‘Nobody has died’, says Gallagher as 2025 run for Áras not ruled out

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

Businessman Seán Gallagher has not ruled out running for the Áras for a third time in 2025, despite being heavily beaten for the second time in a row by Michael D Higgins.

Mr Gallagher declined to say he will not seek to become president when the position next becomes available.

He was speaking during a press conference in which he attempted to quell his disappointment by saying “nobody has died”.

Speaking as he arrived at the Dublin Castle election centre, Mr Gallagher said while the repeat of the 2011 result has hurt him, he was still right to make another attempt at becoming president.

Asked if he wants to make a third bid for the Áras in 2025, Mr Gallagher did not rule out a run.

“We’ll deal with this one for the moment before we think about going beyond 2018,” he said.

I think I’ll decide that, I won’t make any decisions today, but I remain as committed to the country as ever. I won’t make any decision now but I do know truthfully Ireland is going to face a lot of challenges in the future.

“If I can use my skills and abilities I will, but how, I don’t know.”

Mr Gallagher admitted he was disappointed with the fact he won just 6.4% of first preference votes in the 2018 presidential election, almost four times less than his 28% return in 2011.

In a bid to put the result in perspective while standing beside his wife Trish, Mr Gallagher said he still has his family, his health, and that he has “no regrets” as “nobody has died”.

“Ah look it, the life of anybody who has ever stepped forward is you take the highs and the lows. Most important today is nobody has died, democracy has spoken, and we move on to the next important things in life.

“Today is not a day for postmortems, we’ll hear the result, and it’s Michael D’s day, he’s been re-elected, so I’ll wish him well, I’ll say a few words at the event later to do that and to wish all the contestants, the candidates, well.

“I focus too on my own team, an honour and a privilege to have the team work with me. And also my wife who continues to be my rock and supports and encourages me in all that I do.”

Mr Gallagher said he “would have loved to have gotten a better result”, but accepted that “that’s the nature of elections and the people have spoken”.

He criticised the “short” nature of the race which made it “hard to build momentum” and noted the fact there were “a small number of debates” — despite the fact he refused to take part in one himself — but insisted he is making “no excuses”.

The businessman is expected to lose his election deposit as candidates need to poll higher than 12.5% to get their deposit back.

Ní Riada: Time for president to lead debate on united Ireland

By Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent

MEP Liadh Ni Riada has called on Michael D Higgins to trigger a national debate about a united Ireland, after the Sinn Féin candidate came fourth in the presidential race.

The Cork woman said it was a “tough” campaign but that the contest had been personality-led and the low turn out could have impacted on her result.

Ms Ní Riada’s campaign was overshadowed by questions about her salary, her previous concern about the HPV vaccine as well as Sinn Fein party issues.

However, despite a party budget of €200,000, Ms Ní Riada failed to match the result of the late Martin McGuinness who secured more than 13% in the race for the Park in 2011.

Instead, she won just 6.37% of the vote, a figure much lower than the traditional support for Sinn Féin, winning 93,987 votes.

The loss was compounded by polling data which suggested that some portion of Sinn Féin voters had given their first preference votes to incumbent Michael D Higgins or even businessman Peter Casey.

Nonetheless, the MEP attempted to shrug off any disappointment with the result. Ms Ní Riada said it was wonderful that democracy had prevailed.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the ordinary people of Ireland not to have the democratic right to vote in a president.”

She thanked her husband and three children, the party and political colleagues for their support and help during the long campaign.

She said she hoped President Higgins would take on board some of the ideas that the MEP had raised during the race.

"I think it is time that the president does lead a discussion on a united Ireland. I would be glad to see Michael D taking up that mantle.

You wouldn’t be human unless you were disappointed. Elections are elections. You have to prepare for both outcomes. You just have to take it on the chin. I’m already back to Brussels working as soon as this is over, you just have to move on. It is never a waste of your time, it is always good to put yourself forward.

The MEP also said she hoped this would be the last time voters in the North could not participate in electing a president in the South.

“They should be able to vote. It is their right to do that and hopefully the next time around they will.” She blamed the low turnout on her disappointing result.

“It is different to elections. It is much more personality based. And had we had more time, people would have got to know me better.”

She admitted the race was “tough”, adding “this wasn’t a normal political campaign, it was very much focused on the candidates themselves”.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald stood over Sinn Féin’s decision to contest the election race. She said the office of the president cost the taxpayer up to €8m a year.

“We will never sit on the sidelines, we will never sit in the dressing room,” she added.

Freeman won’t run for election again

By Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent

Senator Joan Freeman has said she will never run in an election again. She came fifth and was left “emotional and exhausted”.

Nonetheless, the Pieta House founder said her campaign made mental health a national issue.

She called on Michael D Higgins to make mental health a priority during his second term.

“We’re facing into a period of social, economic, and international uncertainty and uncertainty brings anxiety, stress, and low confidence, which together take a toll on our mental health. Being resilient and able to cope with these uncertainties has never been more important.

My vision was to create a culture of positive mental health and wellbeing for the people of Ireland and I’m disappointed I won’t be able to see that vision come to life.

“However, I congratulate Michael D Higgins and know that he will continue to be a great ambassador for this country, both at home and abroad.”

The charity founder faced controversy during her campain for borrowing €120,000 from a US businessman involved in a company fined for pyramid-scheme selling.

Ms Freeman also previously claimed her faith had helped cure her of her eczema, when she visited the Knock shrine in Mayo as a teenager.

However, while Ms Freeman had a grassroots campaign and appealed to ordinary voters without party backing, she polled poorly. She finished fifth overall, on 87,908 (6%).

Ms Freeman said it was difficult for an “ordinary Joe Soap” to compete against major parties and three Dragon’s Den investors, who were millionaires.

The senator also faces the prospect of not having her expenses for the campaign reimbursed, because she did not reach the required quota of 12.5% for such payment.

Asked if she would run for office again, after this campaign, she responded: “No, I don’t think so.”

Ms Freeman also said she had been left “emotional and exhausted” after the race.

Nonetheless, she congratulated President Higgins on his re-election and she also said that fellow race contender Peter Casey had attracted support because he was a nice guy.

She also thanked those in charities who had backed her campaign.

“As I toured the country, I was blown away by the sheer generosity of the people of Ireland, as they make sure that the most vulnerable in their communities are supported.

“Whether they be volunteers, charities or community groups, the heavy lifting they do on behalf of this country is incredible.”

Duffy ‘has no regrets’ despite big loss

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

Gavin Duffy said he has “no regrets” about entering the race, despite his failed Áras bid possibly costing €200,000. His was the worst result in presidential history

The businessman — who summed up his disastrous campaign as, “well, it didn’t go right” — congratulated President Michael D Higgins for his “historic mandate” and landslide victory.

Mr Duffy said the race has been a strain and that he did not expect to receive such a low first-preference haul.

His 2.2% total is the worst for any candidate in Irish presidential history, behind Mary Davis’ 2.7% in 2011.

“For myself, I am disappointed. When you contest and when you don’t really compete at the end of the day, but I have no regrets. If my views didn’t resonate with the public, it’s because I’m slightly ahead of them on certain issues.

“We did see one candidate resonate by mentioning one minority. You can see how that grabs headlines, etc. But we wouldn’t have the strong mandate for the president unless there was an election,” he said.

Mr Duffy said he did not believe a “specific incident” damaged his campaign, although said it may have been “a bit audacious” to seek the highest office in the land at the first attempt.

Asked if he would prefer to finish with 2% and principles than on 23.1%, like Mr Casey, but only after attacking minority groups, Mr Duffy paused, before saying his son had put forward a “similar sentiment”, when the exit polls were revealed on Friday night.

“My son, Lorcan, sent a message when the exit polls were released and he was expressing that sentiment. He was proud of his parents for what we have done, that we didn’t go certain places,” he said.

However, Mr Duffy said his rival Peter Casey is not an “evil genius”, saying his Travelling community comments were just because he was “throwing grenades and one of them was going to explode”.

Mr Duffy asked people not to “overreact” to the result, after Mr Casey surged in the polls, from 2% 10 days ago to 23.1% first-preference votes.

I suppose, I’m probably the only person in the country who’s not surprised by Peter and the performance. The Peter Casey I know is actually, believe it or not, a decent guy.



If there was some strategy, then you would have to attribute some evil genius to him. He was throwing grenades repeatedly; one of them was going to explode.

“Let’s not all of us over-react. Five candidates out of six did not go to that area of populism, and we have a president with a socialist track record,” Mr Duffy said.