Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Four cases of Covid-19 close Dawn Meats plant in Westmeath

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 09:31 AM

A meat processing plant is Co. Westmeath has been closed as a result of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Dawn Meats plant in KiIlbeggan, Co. Westmeath took the action yesterday after four confirmed cases at the facility.

Dawn Meats says that the cases reflect less than 2% of the staff at the plant and the decision has been taken "out of an abundance of caution".

In a statement the company said: "We have implemented a detailed series of measures to manage risks associated with Covid-19, and to maintain social distancing in our facilities in line with procedures recommended by the HSE and other Government agencies."

Dawn Meats reassured customers that it will not affect its meat supply and it will still be able to receive cattle at its other facilities around the country.

Coronavirus

