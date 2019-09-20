News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four arrested after firearm and drugs seized in Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 12:44 PM

Four people are in custody after gardaí discovered a firearm and drugs following a search of a house in Longford this morning.

One woman and three men are being held at garda stations in Roscommon and Longford after the search of a house on the Strokestown Road.

During the search gardaí recovered a firearm and seized Amphetamine and Cannabis worth around €25,000.

Two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

