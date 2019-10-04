News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former UCD boss claims research environment in Irish universities is 'significantly inferior'

Former UCD boss claims research environment in Irish universities is 'significantly inferior'
By Jess Casey
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 03:37 PM

A Citizens Assembly should be called to address a national crisis in the funding of higher education and research here, the former head of University College Dublin (UCD) has warned.

As Irish universities continue their descent out of the international rankings, the Government is sitting on its hands, ignoring a long line of reports calling for urgent investment in the sector, according to Professor Hugh Brady.

Professor Brady, president of UCD from 2004 to 2013, is the current vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol.

“Ireland’s place in European higher education and research has suffered as a result of the past decade of cuts and lack of investment,” Professor Brady said.

In his address to the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, Professor Brady said the research environment here has come to be considered "significantly inferior" to most of its major competitors.

“It is simply not viewed as attractive a destination for top talent or collaboration as it was before the crash. The consequences of these differences in education and research funding are plain to see."

The University of Bristol not only has at least 25% more funding per student, its government has also made serious commitments to funding new research and introduced a student loan system in 2012, he added.

"Bristol, a university equivalent in size to UCD and Trinity College Dublin, is €100 million better off before my colleagues even apply for their research grants."

The university also managed to secure more European Research Council grants this year alone than all of the Irish universities put together, he added.

While the Government is “unwilling to grasp the nettle of tuition fees or loans” to fill the gap caused by major cuts to State funding, viable alternatives have not been brought to the table, he added.

"If it is viewed too politically difficult for any single party to make the necessary hard choices regarding investment in higher education and research, then why not ask the Citizens Assembly to consider the matter but with an all-party commitment upfront to act on their recommendations?"

The next update on the Cassells report, an expert report carried out in 2015 that found an additional €600 million is needed to sustain the Irish third level sector by 2021, is expected in September 2020.

In 2018, the Department of Education requested the assistance of the European Commission Structural Support Service to consider the report's findings.

READ MORE

Reported petrol price rise in Budget won't push people to use public transport, says AA

Meanwhile, both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Education Joe McHugh have expressed their reluctance to introduce a student loan scheme or increase third-level fees further, two of the three recommendations from the Cassells Report.

Professor Brady's comments should act as a wake-up call for all Irish politicians on the continued under-investment in universities here, according to Jim Miley, the director general of the Irish Universities Association (IUA).

"Hugh Brady set out in very stark terms the comparisons between the level of investment in Irish and UK universities," Mr Miley said.

"As the UK Government invests in its universities in the face of Brexit uncertainty, I would urge the Irish government to do the same and use next week’s budget as the first opportunity to act.”


universityeducation

More in this Section

Youth charged with defiling 13-year-old girl while comforting her after another youth had sex with herYouth charged with defiling 13-year-old girl while comforting her after another youth had sex with her

Sinn Féin candidate selection throws up election conundrums for other parties in KerrySinn Féin candidate selection throws up election conundrums for other parties in Kerry

Taoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a dealTaoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a deal

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year


Lifestyle

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

Spitalfields is the new ‘Restaurant in a Pub’ from Stephen McAllister, who you will know from the telly.Restaurant review: Spitalfields, 25 The Coombe - Dublin

I have had an accidental glut of dark berries this week.Michelle Darmody: Blackcurrants and blackberries

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »