News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former student donates €1m to UCC School of Law

Former student donates €1m to UCC School of Law
Pictured left to right is: Professor Patrick G O’Shea, President, UCC; Deirdre Leahy, PhD student representative; Aidan Synnott BCL 1985, UCC graduate; Professor Mark Poustie, Dean, School of Law, UCC; Professor Ursula Kilkelly, Head, College of Business and Law, UCC
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:47 AM

UCC's School of Law has received a "philanthropic gift" from an alumnus.

Aidan Synnott, who graduated with a BCL in 1985, has donated €1m to the college's School of Law.

Mr Synnott is currently a partner at New York-based firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

According to Rob Donelson - Executive Director, Alumni and Development at UCC - the donation is the "largest ever by a UCC Law graduate".

The "generous gift" will fund the Synnott Family Chair in EU Law, which UCC say will "lead the university’s initiatives to maximise research opportunities in EU Law in Ireland and beyond and will help to develop opportunities for Law graduates in the EU institutions, and in Europe more generally."

The Synnott Family Chair in EU Law will provide "substantial academic leadership" within the college and "will advance the profile of the university as the leader of EU law research and education in Ireland".

Professor Ursula Kilkelly, UCC's Head of the College of Business and Law, thanked Mr Synnott for his "generous philanthropic gift".

She said: "This donation will help realise the University’s ambition for the School of Law, enhancing the School’s international reputation in the research and teaching of EU law to the benefit of our students and to law and society more generally."

Professor Mark Poustie, Dean of the School of Law, said the money will enable the college to "maximise interdisciplinary EU research opportunities within the University".

He added that the Synnott Family Chair in EU Law "will lead the development of a world-class research centre and develop a strong postgraduate research cohort in the area of EU law.

With Brexit and other significant challenges in the EU, this is a timely development.

Mr Donelson said: "Philanthropy has the power to enable education: education transforms people’s lives."

He said the donation "will positively impact students by ensuring that UCC’s academic programmes are informed by the leading scholarship in this critically-important field".

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man fled scene of burning car in Cork

More on this topic

UCC issues 1,500 booklets to promote good relations between students and local residentsUCC issues 1,500 booklets to promote good relations between students and local residents

Tyndall National Institute secures additional €8m in EU fundingTyndall National Institute secures additional €8m in EU funding

UCC to hold workshops for LGBT+ students focusing on coming out in collegeUCC to hold workshops for LGBT+ students focusing on coming out in college

College to drive partnerships with newly-rebranded UCC InnovationCollege to drive partnerships with newly-rebranded UCC Innovation


TOPIC: UCC

More in this Section

Deal creating EU border in Irish Sea closerDeal creating EU border in Irish Sea closer

The key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit dealThe key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit deal

Talk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene FosterTalk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene Foster

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological UniversityLimerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »