Former solicitor denies €60k theft

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 09:50 PM

A former solicitor has pleaded not guilty to a theft charge dating back more than a decade and allegedly involving a sum of more than €60,000.

Clonakilty District Court was told that Alex Gibbons, who had previously operated out of an office on Kent St in the Co Cork town, had been charged yesterday morning with the offence.

Det Garda James Keane of Clonakilty Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that he had met Mr Gibbons by arrangement on Connolly St in the town at 10.11am and had arrested him for the purposes of charging him.

The court heard that when the charge was put to him Mr Gibbons replied “not guilty”.

There was no objection to bail and Det Garda Keane said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case proceed to trial on indictment.

The charge, under Section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, relates to alleged theft on two dates, one in January and one in February in 2008, the money having been the property of another party.

The matter was adjourned until May 7 next when it is expected a book of evidence will be served on Mr Gibbons.

