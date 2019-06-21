Former soldier should have never been prescribed anti-malaria drug, court hears

A retired soldier has claimed before the High Court he should never have been prescribed the anti-malaria drug Lariam while serving overseas with the Defence Forces.

Anthony Moore, who spent 25 years in the military, claims his mental and physical health has suffered greatly a result of taking of Mefloquine Hydrochloride or Lariam when he served in Liberia in 2005/06 and Chad in 2008.

Mr Moore, 53, from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 claims following his deployment to Liberia he began to experience problems, which he put down to working in a humid and hot environment.

However, he claims he also began experiencing physical pain, stomach cramps, hallucinations and sleep deprivation and that his family life has also been affected all of which he attributes to taking lariam.

As a result, Mr Moore has brought a personal injuries damages claim against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General.

He claims the defendants were negligent and failed to take reasonable steps or precautions for his health and safety by prescribing and administering lariam to him.

The claims are denied, and the State claims the action should be struck out on grounds including Mr Moore's delay in bringing his action.

The case came before Mr Justice David Keane at the High Court today and is expected to last several weeks.

The judge is hearing a preliminary issue in the case relating to the discovery of documents.

The matter will resume early next week.