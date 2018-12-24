NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Former Irish Times writer Eileen Battersby dies in Co Meath car crash

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 08:38 AM

Eileen Battersby, a former Irish Times literary correspondent, has died following a car crash in Co Meath on Saturday.

She was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash which happened in Sheephouse on the Oldbridge to Donore road, four kilometres outside Drogheda.

Ms Battersby began her journalism career with the Sunday Tribune, before moving to The Irish Times in 1988 where she enjoyed a 30-year career.

She went on to win four National Arts Journalist of the Year awards, while she also won the Critic of the Year accolade and published several books.

Eileen Battersby

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan paid tribute to the "well-regarded" journalist.

"I was very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Eileen Battersby. Eileen was an immensely well-regarded arts critic and journalist – winning numerous awards during her career including the National Arts Journalist of the Year award – as well as publishing a number of works of both fiction and non-fiction. She will be greatly missed.

"I would also like to offer my sincere condolences to Eileen’s family and friends at this sad time."


KEYWORDS

Eileen BattersbyCar Crash

Related Articles

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after hit and run left two elderly men in hospital

Investigation launched into suspected arson attack on KBC Bank branch

Number of community gardaí down by 50% in some areas, report finds

Crime statistics - CSO sceptical

More in this Section

Direct Provision gift appeal ‘brings out best in people’

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Cork woman

Fernando reveals new-found fame following Ballybrack death hoax

Man, 31, killed after car hits tree in Co Laois


Lifestyle

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

Feathered friends opt for same-sex nests

The holly tree needs protection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »