Former Irish Times writer Eileen Battersby dies in Co Meath car crash

Eileen Battersby, a former Irish Times literary correspondent, has died following a car crash in Co Meath on Saturday.

She was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash which happened in Sheephouse on the Oldbridge to Donore road, four kilometres outside Drogheda.

Ms Battersby began her journalism career with the Sunday Tribune, before moving to The Irish Times in 1988 where she enjoyed a 30-year career.

She went on to win four National Arts Journalist of the Year awards, while she also won the Critic of the Year accolade and published several books.

Eileen Battersby

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan paid tribute to the "well-regarded" journalist.

"I was very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Eileen Battersby. Eileen was an immensely well-regarded arts critic and journalist – winning numerous awards during her career including the National Arts Journalist of the Year award – as well as publishing a number of works of both fiction and non-fiction. She will be greatly missed.

"I would also like to offer my sincere condolences to Eileen’s family and friends at this sad time."