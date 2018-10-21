Former Fine Gael TD Seymour Crawford dies aged 74

Former Fine Gael TD, Seymour Crawford, has died aged 74.

Mr Crawford served as a TD for the Cavan-Monaghan constituency from 1992 to 2011, when he retired from politics following the General Election.

He was from Drumkeen, Aghabog, Co Monaghan and was a member of Monaghan County Council from 1991 to 2003. He was also the Vice-President of the Irish Farmers' Association in the 1980s.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Crawford, who died yesterday in Cavan General Hospital.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Crawford was passionate about many issues and played a crucial role in the British-Irish Inter-Parliamentary Body during a critical phase of the Peace Process.

“Passionate on so many issues from agriculture to education, Seymour played a crucial role in the work of the British Irish Inter-Parliamentary Body during one of the most important periods of the Peace Process, bringing his unique perspective to the table as the only Ulster Protestant member of the Oireachtas delegation," Mr Varadkar said.

On a personal note, I had the privilege of working alongside Seymour during his final term in the Dáil, and I know that I wasn’t the only member of the current Government to listen and learn from him prior to his retirement in 2011.

“My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time. May he rest in peace.”

Former Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party, John Bruton, said he was "a very successful politician", and his "deep interest in agriculture...brought into politics the practical approach he had learned as a farmer, and as a Vice President of IFA".

"Coming from a border constituency, and a Presbyterian background, he helped, in many practical and undemonstrative ways, to bridge gaps in mutual understanding that grew up between the communities on this island," Mr Bruton said.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he was saddened to hear the news of Mr Crawford's death, saying that he served Fine Gael and his constituency "with distinction", while Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond said he was a "gentle giant".

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said Mr Crawford was "an ever diligent and hardworking TD", as well as "a loyal friend".

TD Pat Breen said he was "gentle, kind and a great colleague in Leinster House".

The Irish Farmers Association also extended its sympathies to Mr Crawford's family.

