News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Forestry worker suffers crush injuries after incident in Cork

Forestry worker suffers crush injuries after incident in Cork
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 02:48 PM

A tree surgeon has been taken to hospital after suffering crush injuries in an incident in Cork this lunchtime.

The alarm was raised at around 1.30pm when the woman, who was engaged in tree felling and clearance work in a sloped area of woodland off the R618 in the Inniscarra area, close to the historic Inniscarra graveyard about three kilometres from Ballincollig, became trapped under a tree.

It is understood that she suffered crush injuries to one of her legs.

Emergency services, including a consultant in emergency medicine, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service, and fire crews from Ballincollig, rushed to the scene.

The doctor and paramedics rendered medical assistance as fire fighters used special inflatable bags to lift the tree off her leg.

The woman has now been taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment for what have been described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE

Two arrested after funeral scuffles in Strabane

More on this topic

Cork café brings back its popular Easter egg hot chocolateCork café brings back its popular Easter egg hot chocolate

Gardaí probe sex assault claim after Cork mum woke to find stranger in bedroomGardaí probe sex assault claim after Cork mum woke to find stranger in bedroom

Cork Currach project connects migrants to native riversCork Currach project connects migrants to native rivers

Watch: Operation to remove oil drums from 'ghost ship' in Cork underwayWatch: Operation to remove oil drums from 'ghost ship' in Cork underway


CorkTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Lyra McKee murder accused bailedLyra McKee murder accused bailed

Tourism Ireland planning to go ahead with global St Patrick's Day festivities despite coronavirus fearsTourism Ireland planning to go ahead with global St Patrick's Day festivities despite coronavirus fears

Rays and seahorse among 180 creatures that died at National Aquarium in GalwayRays and seahorse among 180 creatures that died at National Aquarium in Galway

GPs inundated with coronavirus calls amid appeal for dedicated information lineGPs inundated with coronavirus calls amid appeal for dedicated information line


Lifestyle

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

From Bermuda shorts to romantic white dresses, Prudence Wade looks at the styles you’ll want to wear this season.7 of the biggest spring fashion trends fresh off the catwalk

If your car has been affected by the weather, read on for tips on what to do next.Dude my car is flooded-what should I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »