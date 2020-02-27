Forestry worker suffers crush injuries after incident in Cork

A tree surgeon has been taken to hospital after suffering crush injuries in an incident in Cork this lunchtime.

The alarm was raised at around 1.30pm when the woman, who was engaged in tree felling and clearance work in a sloped area of woodland off the R618 in the Inniscarra area, close to the historic Inniscarra graveyard about three kilometres from Ballincollig, became trapped under a tree.

It is understood that she suffered crush injuries to one of her legs.

Emergency services, including a consultant in emergency medicine, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service, and fire crews from Ballincollig, rushed to the scene.

The doctor and paramedics rendered medical assistance as fire fighters used special inflatable bags to lift the tree off her leg.

The woman has now been taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment for what have been described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Crews from Ballincollig and headquarters have just dealt with an incident involving tree logs. Firefighters using High Pressure airbags, stabilisation blocks and ratchet straps were able to free the casualty. Casualty now in the care of @AmbulanceNAS #NotJustFires pic.twitter.com/oMNuvQ0T4l — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) February 27, 2020